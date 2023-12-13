Austin nursing home hosts holiday icons

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin’s Good Samaritan Society Comforcare hosted Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch Tuesday.

The holiday icons met with the nursing home’s elderly residents and stayed for memorable photo sessions.

Comforcare was also named by the U.S. News and World Report as one of the best nursing homes in the country.

“It’s great. That’s a great reward to our staff. It’s something that I know in my heart is we are one of the best nursing homes. But, it’s good to get that recognition, and good for our staff and people looking for long-term care. They can think of Comforcare and know that we are a quality nursing home.”

Good Samaritan Society Comforcare Administrator Clara Stitt

Good Samaritan Society is a faith-driven organization providing senior care, housing and support services.

