Active weather returns this weekend

Rain and snow chance ahead
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm temperatures will continue to dominate the upper Midwest. These warm temperatures will lead to a rain, rain/snow mix, and snow chance.

Rain and snow forecast
Rain and snow forecast(KTTC)

Our next weather-maker will move into the region late Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be hovering around freezing overnight, leading to several precipitation types being possible. Rainfall accumulations could be around 0.10-0.20″ across SE MN and NE IA. Snowfall amounts are expected to be extremely minor. Most of the accumulating snowfall will stay in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Long-term precip outlooks
Long-term precip outlooks(KTTC)

The long-term precipitation outlooks do not look good in terms of snowfall chances. The CPC gives us a 30-40% chance of below-average precipitation from December 19-23rd. The only change is we could see normal to maybe slightly above average precipitation chances from the 21-27th.

White Christmas Tracker
White Christmas Tracker(KTTC)

I still put our chances around 10-25% of having a “White Christmas”. There could still be a system just before Christmas that produces some snowfall.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

