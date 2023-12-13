Active weather returns this weekend
Rain and snow chance ahead
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm temperatures will continue to dominate the upper Midwest. These warm temperatures will lead to a rain, rain/snow mix, and snow chance.
Our next weather-maker will move into the region late Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be hovering around freezing overnight, leading to several precipitation types being possible. Rainfall accumulations could be around 0.10-0.20″ across SE MN and NE IA. Snowfall amounts are expected to be extremely minor. Most of the accumulating snowfall will stay in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The long-term precipitation outlooks do not look good in terms of snowfall chances. The CPC gives us a 30-40% chance of below-average precipitation from December 19-23rd. The only change is we could see normal to maybe slightly above average precipitation chances from the 21-27th.
I still put our chances around 10-25% of having a “White Christmas”. There could still be a system just before Christmas that produces some snowfall.
Nick
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.