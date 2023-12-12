A warming trend this week; Small rain/snow chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold air is settling into the region today behind the cold front that pushed through the area late last night. The abundant sunshine in the Upper Mississippi Valley is helping temperatures offset that cold air, and temperatures are working their way into the low 30s. The west and northwest winds will hover between 10 and 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the teens and low 20s.

High temps will be in the low 30s today. (KTTC)

Winds will diminish during the evening hours before turning to the southwest later in the night. Expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the teens.

Warm air will begin to work into the region on Wednesday, starting first thing in the morning. We’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with a slight southwest breeze occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour to deliver the mild air to our area. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures on Wednesday. (KTTC)

Thursday will be an even warmer day in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Southwest winds will continue to reach 15 miles per hour, helping in the warming process, and giving us wind chill values in the upper 30s and low 40s.

High temps will be in the 30s and 40s over the next week. There will be a chance of light rain and then some light snow late Friday and early on Saturday. (KTTC)

A weak clipper-type storm system will move into the area from the northwest on Friday, bringing clouds and a chance for some afternoon and evening rain. Expect brief, light afternoon and evening rain showers on Friday. As cold air aloft mixes in behind the storm system, there is a chance that the precipitation may change to light snow early on Saturday. Minor accumulation may occur, but it’s early to say how much there might be. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with brisk winds.

Light snowfall will be possible early on Saturday. There's a slight chance of minor accumulation after rain potentially changes to snow overnight. (maxuser | KTTC)

Sunday will feature a decent amount of mid-December sunshine, and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s.

The upcoming week will be bright and fairly mild by seasonal standards. Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s with some low 40s possible as we approach Christmas weekend. At this point, there still isn’t much additional snowfall on the weather horizon before Christmas.

High temps will be in the 30s and 40s for the next week or two. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Bright sunshine and cold temperatures are the rule today with highs in the 20s. A long spell of mild weather is in our future starting tomorrow. Expect high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the next week or more. wweathermanwweatherkkttcwxm#minnesota ♬ Gym Workout - Instrumental - Type Beat

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.