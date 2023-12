WASBASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) –Crews will begin cutting down and clearing trees in Wabasha County and it may impact your commute.

This will be happening Tuesday on County Highway 2, south of U.S. Highway 63 near Lake City.

Officials say lane closures and traffic delays should be expected.

No word on how long this process will take.

