Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since October, KTTC has closely followed the case of Connor Bowman, the former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poisoning his wife, Betty Bowman. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the timeline of the events investigators have reported led up to Betty Bowman’s death in August, along with the events that resulted in Connor Bowman’s arrest in October.

On August 5, Connor Bowman searched things like: “Internet browsing history: can it be used in court?” and “police track package.”

Five days later on August 10, the browsing continued as Connor Bowman searched for an online pharmacy and looked to convert 120 pounds into kilograms. Search warrants said that was approximately Betty Bowman’s weight.

On that day, investigators said Connor may have given Betty Bowman a suspicious smoothie. She told a friend it tasted bad and even had the friend try it before throwing it out. The friend claimed Betty Bowman said jokingly Connor Bowman might be trying to poison her.

The friend told investigators she thought Connor Bowman making the smoothie, in the first place, was out-of-character because Connor Bowman did not make anything for anyone.

On August 11, Connor Bowman searched online for liquid colchicine and court documents list a transaction of $52.20 for colchicine from truepill.com, using his Mayo Clinic employee email.

Four days later, on August 15, Betty Bowman made plans with her friend that she later canceled to stay home with Connor Bowman because he surprised her with an alcoholic drink.

The next day, Betty Bowman texted the same friend that she had been very sick since 2 a.m. Later, she went to the emergency room saying she was so sick she could not walk.

Betty Bowman was admitted to the ICU when she didn’t respond to standard treatment procedures. Friends heard the news and didn’t have initial concerns.

“We thought you know, she’s far too young, she’ll be fine. Couple days they’ll figure out what’s wrong,” David Burger, friend of Betty Bowman, said. “It’s the Mayo Clinic, you know, it’s the place to be.”

Court documents said Betty Bowman experienced cardiac issues, fluid in her lungs and even organ failure.

She was taken into emergency surgery to have a portion of her colon removed.

Unfortunately, Betty Bowman died on August 20.

Connor Bowman’s coworker reported that he was calm and stoic while everyone else seemed to be grieving appropriately.

The next day, the medical examiner’s office got an anonymous call that said Betty Bowman’s death was suspicious because it was shortly after an argument over infidelity and plans for divorce.

On August 22, Connor Bowman’s coworker learned he retained a lawyer and had just received Betty Bowman’s $450,000 life insurance payout.

Three days after Betty Bowman’s death, a friend told investigators she went to visit Connor at his house. She noticed the photos of betty had been taken down and Connor was there with another woman.

The friend stated she began to suspect Connor Bowman may have had something to do with his wife’s death. She knew of a previous incident where Connor Bowman over treated a patient that caused harm and resulted in a complaint being filed with the Minnesota State Board of Medicine.

On October 18, the medical examiner’s office confirmed colchicine was detected in Betty Bowman’s blood sample from when she was admitted to the hospital.

Authorities arrested Connor Bowman on October 20 and charged him with second-degree murder.

Connor Bowman remains in jail on a $5 million bond. His next court date is January 23.

