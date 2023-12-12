Fresh baked pies from Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, WI. (KTTC) –The home of Stockholm Pie can be found in a 120-year-old building on the Great River Road, within site of the Mississippi. The cafe serves lunch, espresso and of course...pie. Owner Alan Nugent dropped by our Midwest Access studio with a few of his fresh baked pies. There are other locations that serve his pies in Red Wing such as Mandy’s Coffee and Stoneware Cafe.

If you would like to place an order you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.