Fresh baked pies from Stockholm

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKHOLM, WI. (KTTC) –The home of Stockholm Pie can be found in a 120-year-old building on the Great River Road, within site of the Mississippi. The cafe serves lunch, espresso and of course...pie. Owner Alan Nugent dropped by our Midwest Access studio with a few of his fresh baked pies. There are other locations that serve his pies in Red Wing such as Mandy’s Coffee and Stoneware Cafe.

If you would like to place an order you can visit the website here.

