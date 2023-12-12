Shots fired on 12th Street in Mason City Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) –A man is in custody Tuesday morning after firing a gun at others inside a home in Mason City.

This happened at 11:30 Monday morning on 12th Street northwest.

According to Mason City Police, a man told officers that 50-year-old John Compher of Mason City fired a handgun at him.

The man was not hurt.

Multiple agencies surrounded the house and were able to get everyone to come outside, except for Compher, who barricaded himself inside.

After several minutes, he walked out and was arrested.

Compher is charged with 2nd offence domestic abuse assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

