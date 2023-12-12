Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Newly published search warrants show alleged chat logs between a former Olmsted County Detention deputy and an undercover law enforcement agent acting as a minor.

The search warrant shows the undercover agent, acting as a 13-year-old girl and former OCSO deputy Mathew Adamson communicated through an app called Whisper, under a chat called “Running away... Any Advice?”

Adamson used the name Geek_Crayon. In the chats, Adamson offered the undercover agent alcohol and cigarettes in exchange for sexual favors.

Adamson is facing eight new sex crime charges filed last week.

These new charges are separate from Adamson’s other charges. The new charges against the former deputy include four counts of possessing child pornography, three counts of an observation device in a place with expectation of privacy and misconduct of a public officer while exceeding authority.

Investigators filed for the search warrants to specifically look for White Claw seltzers and other alcoholic beverages, tissues, wipes and cleaning materials, items of child sexual abuse materials and devices to include desktop computers, cell phones, digital cameras, hard drives and SD cards.

The two allegedly arranged to meet at Apache Mall on November 2, near Barnes and Noble.

According to the search warrant, the undercover officer acting as a 13-year-old girl made herself visible outside of the front entry doors near Barnes and Noble. Officers observed Adamson pull up next to the curb near the undercover officer, rolled down his window and called out the name provided by the undercover officer. Detectives immediately then pulled their unmarked vehicles up, flashed their blue and red lights and blocked Adamson’s vehicle. Documents show Adamson was then arrested without incident.

