RPS teachers union and district inch closer to agreement.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday marked nine months since Rochester Public Schools teachers began negotiations for smaller class sizes and higher pay. Teachers wore black to the negotiations meeting in support of each other and the union as it entered yet another contract negotiation session.

At Monday night’s session, RPS met the union with its counter proposal. The district stressed once again the Rochester Education Association’s latest financial proposal continues to substantially exceed the district’s budget.

In the district salary counter proposal, it resets the salary schedule to a 40-step model. In the first year, teachers will see a 6% increase and a smaller increase of 3.25% the next year. The district stressed the 40-steps are not based on time in the district.

Negotiations are also starting to narrow the debate for smaller class sizes.

“I feel like we made progress. I was really happy the district acknowledged our class size request and that’s important and I think we’re getting pretty close. Our union team has a lot to do to get ready to before the next one,” union president Vince Wagner said.

Proposed by the district, if a class exceeds the target class size by more than two students, a teacher would either be compensated with increase pay or additional staff will be allocated.

The district and union will meet again in the new year to continue negotiations.

