RPS teachers union and district inch closer to agreement

RPS teachers union and district inch closer to agreement.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday marked nine months since Rochester Public Schools teachers began negotiations for smaller class sizes and higher pay. Teachers wore black to the negotiations meeting in support of each other and the union as it entered yet another contract negotiation session.

At Monday night’s session, RPS met the union with its counter proposal. The district stressed once again the Rochester Education Association’s latest financial proposal continues to substantially exceed the district’s budget.

In the district salary counter proposal, it resets the salary schedule to a 40-step model. In the first year, teachers will see a 6% increase and a smaller increase of 3.25% the next year. The district stressed the 40-steps are not based on time in the district.

Negotiations are also starting to narrow the debate for smaller class sizes.

“I feel like we made progress. I was really happy the district acknowledged our class size request and that’s important and I think we’re getting pretty close. Our union team has a lot to do to get ready to before the next one,” union president Vince Wagner said.

Proposed by the district, if a class exceeds the target class size by more than two students, a teacher would either be compensated with increase pay or additional staff will be allocated.

The district and union will meet again in the new year to continue negotiations.

Related Stories
RPS negotiations continue, tensions rise following referendum failure

After budgetary issues last year, money is tight for Rochester Public Schools, and it doesn’t look like it will ease up anytime soon following the failure of RPS’s technology bond.

Thursday, REA met RPS with its counteroffer with smaller class sizes as the top priority and...
RPS teachers march for smaller class sizes

Public school teachers in Rochester said they have been overwhelmed by large class sizes for years.

RPS teachers march for smaller class sizes.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Well Dining
The Well Dining to close in Rochester, transition to event space
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Lauryn Tchida
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash

Latest News

Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
City Council denies appeal to remove South Broadway buildings from historic inventory
Holiday desserts at Stockholm Pie
Fresh baked pies from Stockholm