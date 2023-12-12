RPS board meeting Tuesday to approve construction bids for Kellogg Middle School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Some much needed updates could be coming for Kellogg Middle School in Rochester.

The school board meets Tuesday and could approve bids for construction at the 62-year-old campus.

Work would include updates to electrical, plumbing and mechanical as well as roofing and metal panels.

The last major renovation at Kellogg was in 2004.

It is being recommended that the school board approve bids from three contracting companies to move forward with construction for a total of more than $17.5 million dollars.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Edison building.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.