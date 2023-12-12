Rochester consignment shops hope people remember them while out holiday shopping

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Holiday shopping is in full swing and local consignment stores are hoping people will remember them when choosing that perfect gift.

Rochester is home to several consignment and resale stores. They specialize in selling gently-used goods like clothing, furniture, and decor.

Alisha Arguello owns Refashion Consigned Furniture and Clothing with her husband, Rob. It’s located on North Broadway in Rochester. The store specializes in name-brand women’s and men’s clothing, along with furniture and home decor. They also have new items with tags still on them. Alisha said buying gifts secondhand is a great idea.

“To me, it’s an honor to get a thrifted gift,” she said. “Like, if you’re walking through a consignment or a thrift store, and it makes you think of someone, to me that’s extra special than just going to Target or TJ Maxx and getting something that everybody else has.”

According to the United States Census Bureau, there about 25,000 resale shops in the country and it said the industry is set to top $53 billion in 2023. The data also shows Gen-Z and Millennials have grown increasingly interested in shopping secondhand. It shows 62% of them look into buying something secondhand before deciding to buy something brand new.

Danielle David has owned Danielle’s Consignment Boutique for the last 15 years. It’s located on South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. David said the weekends have been very busy lately. She specializes in designer bags, clothes, and shoes.

“I usually try get a lot of bags in” David said. “We have a lot of bags right now. New condition. We even get some new with tags that my ladies maybe got as a gift and didn’t use it. They make great gifts.”

David said jewelry is also popular right now.

“Jewelry is something very personable and it’s easy because almost all women love jewelry,” David said. “It’s an affordable gift. It’s beautiful and it’s easy because you don’t have to fit into it.”

Both women said they hope people will count them in when it comes to shopping for Christmas.

“You’re giving money back to your local economy and those consigners. So, I love the whole spectrum of it,” Arguello said.

“I very much appreciate the support of a female owned small business,” David said.

