Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office gifted new fire-suppression tools

fire suppression tool
fire suppression tool(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a life-saving gift for Christmas this year.

Tuesday, the office was given some new fire-suppression tools.

How it works is you pull the pin from the device then you throw it into the fire and an aerosol mist comes out and helps put out the flames. Now, each of the office’s squad cars will carry one of these tools.

“The Sheriff’s Department routinely patrols the county and so they have squad cars at various locations throughout the day and so many times they’re the first responders to fire scenes, so we chose them to deploy these devices with them because of their ability to be throughout the county at any one time,” Pleasant Grove Masonic Lodge Officer Art Pavlish said.

Having these devices will help make the public safer as deputies might be the first on scene for emergencies.

