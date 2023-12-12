No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement

DECORAH, Iowa. (KTTC) – It was standing room only at the Decorah school board meeting Monday night. At issue is whether the Decorah district will extend a 2019 agreement, allowing Decorah students, living closer to Mabel-Canton, to attend school across the state line beyond this school year.

That agreement came to be following the consolidation of North Winneshiek and Decorah.

According to Decorah board member Ron Fadness, Decorah taxpayers should no longer “pay the freight” to send students to Mabel-Canton.

Board president Cindy Goodner said since 2019, the Decorah district has lost $1-million in state aid because of the students going to M-C.

This school year, Mabel-Canton’s superintendent, Gary Kuphal, noted 27 Iowa students are enrolled in the Minnesota district. He argued Decorah won’t see any additional revenue, if the agreement ends, because parents of the impacted students are committed to finding ways for their kids to continue to attend M-C.

Prior to the board’s discussion, about a dozen people provided public comments. Most were Winneshiek County students currently attending Mabel-Canton. Some were very emotional when pleading with the board to allow them to continue to finish their education in Mabel.

Unless the Decorah board revisits the issue before January 15, the enrollment agreement between the two districts will expire next summer.

