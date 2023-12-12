Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota state leaders, including Governor Tim Walz and Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold, reminded Minnesotans of the options available for financial heating assistance.

“[When I left my house, it] was warm. It was safe, and it was a fine place to live and work. Not every Minnesotan has that ability,” said Arnold on Monday.

The state currently offers a variety of assistance for families. Arnold highlighted two of the biggest energy assistance measures.

“The Weatherization [Assistance Program] (WAP) and Energy Assistance Program (EAP) help lower your bills. And it’s a really great example of why Minnesota is on its path to be the best children place for kids and families in the country,” she said.

According to Arnold, the two programs serve different purposes.

The EAP is designed to help families pay their bills and replace broken furnace systems.

Families need to be earning below 60-percent of the median income for a household of their size to qualify.

Arnold says at the moment, roughly 59,000 households are taking advantage of the state’s energy assistance program.

“We’ve paid out almost $34 million to cover energy bills, and that’s a statewide average of $570 per household,” she said.

On top of helping with bills in the moment, recent state investments have helped Minnesota homes pay less for energy overall.

The state’s WAP provides free energy upgrades to income-eligible homes to help make them more energy-efficient.

“We’re expanding our efforts to weatherize. We have additional federal funds, which will help more renters with lowering their energy costs permanently. And we’ll be able to serve more homes,” said Arnold.

For programs like the EAP, homeowners and renters may be eligible.

" This also includes renters, and I think many times that part gets forgotten that they are available for these programs. And we just want to make sure they know how to get them,” said Governor Tim Walz (D - Minnesota).

The state says it is also consistently prepared to lend assistance in emergency situations, sometimes doing so in less than 24 hours if a household doesn’t have heat.

