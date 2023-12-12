Mild temperatures before Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures are still trending up as we move into the holiday season. Long-term temperature outlooks still point to about 80-90% of above-average temperatures. I still have a little hope that we could see some snowfall accumulations before Christmas.

White Christmas Tracker (KTTC)

We’re now just under 2 weeks until Christmas and I still put our chances of a “White Christmas” around 25-35%. There’s one system that could be moving in on Christmas Eve and Christmas that could bring snowfall. I know that is still a long way out, so a lot could still change.

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

I am keeping an eye on a possible weather-maker moving late this week. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s and I do expect some mixing with this system. Some light snowfall accumulations could be possible.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will return to the 40s through the rest of the workweek. Highs could reach into the upper 40s and even the lower 50s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. That weak weather-maker will move into the region late Friday into Saturday. Wintry precip accumulations are expected to be minor. Highs will continue to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s through the weekend.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.