Kasson-Mantorville looking for community feedback on superintendent search

KASSON-MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Kasson-Mantorville School Board is asking for community feedback as it searches for the district’s next superintendent.

The district has an anonymous survey the community can complete and will be included in the overall survey results.

The survey is open now until January 7, 2024. The survey is available online or in-person at district offices in both English and Spanish.

Also happening Wednesday, December 13 at 4 p.m., the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA), who is helping the school board with the search, is holding a virtual Q & A session for the public to go over survey results and answer community questions.

The session will be held over Zoom. The session will also be recorded and posted on the district website for the remainder of the search.

If you have questions for the Q & A session, you can submit them here until December 13 at 2 p.m. Questions will also be allowed during the session.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.