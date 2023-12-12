‘Jingle All the Way’ holiday concert this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Pops Orchestra will have a kid-friendly concert Sunday Dec. 17 at the Bethel Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Vocalists Paul and Kristin Johnson along with special guest narrator Ron McLoughlin and Santa Claus join the Rochester Pops Orchestra for the evening concert. Tickets for Adults are $12, seniors $10 and youth ages 13 - 18 are $5.

Celloist Tom Rinkoski joined Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about the upcoming concert.

