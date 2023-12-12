Holiday sketch comedy comes to Rochester Rep

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Theater de Jour will have an evening of original sketch comedy at the Rochester Rep. on Dec. 15 - 16. ‘Theater du Jour Regifts the Holidays…but lost the receipts, so no refunds’ is the name of the show which begins at 7 p.m. The comedy is for adults and tickets are $20.

Bill Schnell and Raquel Hellman of Theater du Jour were guests on Midwest Access Monday.

If you would like more information, you can contact the website here or call (507) 289-1737.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Well Dining
The Well Dining to close in Rochester, transition to event space
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Lauryn Tchida
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash

Latest News

Betty Bowman
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
BEBAP Korean Eatery in Rochester
BEBAP Korean Eatery dropped by Midwest Access Monday
Thermostat
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
Rochester consignment shops hope people remember them while out holiday shopping
Consignment Shopping
Rochester consignment shops hope people remember them while out holiday shopping