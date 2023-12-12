Holiday gift ideas to support agricultural education

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota FFA Foundation is offering many ways to support its efforts to raise awareness for agricultural education in every Minnesota school. The foundation supports gifts ideas whether that being merchandise or sporting events like golf tournaments, the Minnesota Wild or tickets to see the Twins.

MN FFA Foundation Executive Director, Val Aarsvold as well as FFA members Braxton Derickson and Kailiegh Decker dropped by Midwest Access Tuesday to talk more about gift ideas.

If you would like more information about FFA merchandise, click here. For other gifts ideas you can contact its website here or call (507) 534-0188.

