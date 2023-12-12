Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023

FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.(MGN ONLINE)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of the nation’s employees say they are stressed at work, but a new survey finds that some jobs are more draining than others.

The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10 most stressful jobs this year.

It includes judges, healthcare workers - including nurses and doctors, general phone and 911 operators, film and video editors and retail sales supervisors.

The job with the highest stress score was a urologist.

Workers in unhealthy work environments reported higher rates of psychological distress that led to mental health concerns.

Last year, 81% of workers reported that workplace stress affects their mental health. That number is up a bit from 2021.

About three-quarters of workers said workplace stress affects their relationships.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle
Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle
Betty Bowman
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
The Well Dining
The Well Dining to close in Rochester, transition to event space

Latest News

Crews will begin cutting down and clearing trees in Wabasha County and it may impact your...
Tree cutting and clearing in Wabasha County Tuesday
Wabasha county tree clearing to cause lane closures near Lake City
Wabasha county tree clearing to cause lane closures near Lake City
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
Couple arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages, police say
Kellogg Middle School
RPS board meeting Tuesday to approve construction bids for Kellogg Middle School