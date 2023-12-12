Foods that promote a healthy pregnancy

Foods That Promote a Healthy Pregnancy
Foods That Promote a Healthy Pregnancy(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite explains how pregnancy brings a lot of things to mind when it comes to nutrition. From early on nausea and food aversions, to cravings and the belief of needing to “eat for two,” plus the extra food safety precautions – it can be confusing to know what to eat that will promote a healthy pregnancy.

Join Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea to learn what foods can help promote a healthy pregnancy, food sources of a few key nutrients, and the foods to avoid during pregnancy. Plus find out how you can work with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian through available nutrition services such as an On-Demand Prenatal Store Tour, On-Demand Freezer Meal Prep Workshops, and Omega-3 Index Screenings.

To learn more about programs reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Betty Bowman
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle
Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle

Latest News

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office gifted new fire-suppression tools
Kasson-Mantorville looking for community feedback in superintendent search
Jingle All the Way Holiday Concert
‘Jingle All the Way’ holiday concert this weekend
KTTC News Now