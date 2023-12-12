Foods that promote a healthy pregnancy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite explains how pregnancy brings a lot of things to mind when it comes to nutrition. From early on nausea and food aversions, to cravings and the belief of needing to “eat for two,” plus the extra food safety precautions – it can be confusing to know what to eat that will promote a healthy pregnancy.

Join Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea to learn what foods can help promote a healthy pregnancy, food sources of a few key nutrients, and the foods to avoid during pregnancy. Plus find out how you can work with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian through available nutrition services such as an On-Demand Prenatal Store Tour, On-Demand Freezer Meal Prep Workshops, and Omega-3 Index Screenings.

To learn more about programs reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.