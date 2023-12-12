Cold sunshine today; Mild air returns for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a sunny, but cold day ahead of us with raw winds and seasonably chilly temperatures expected. Despite an abundance of sunshine in the area, temperatures will only climb a few degrees during the day, reaching the upper 20s in the afternoon. The sunshine is being offset by a cold air mass that is settling into the Upper Mississippi Valley on the heels of a cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley last night. The west and northwest winds will hover between 15 and 20 miles per hour, keeping wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temps in the 20s. (KTTC)

Wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens today. (KTTC)

Winds will diminish during the evening hours before turning to the southwest later in the night. Expect partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the teens.

Warm air will begin to work its way into the region on Wednesday, starting first thing in the morning. We’ll have abundant sunshine in the area throughout the day with a slight southwest breeze occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour to deliver the mild air to our area. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Thursday will be an even warmer day in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Southwest winds will continue to reach 15 miles per hour, helping in the warming process, and giving us wind chill values in the upper 30s and low 40s.

High temps will be warmer than the seasonal average for the remainder of the week. (KTTC)

A weak clipper-type storm system will move into the area from the northwest on Friday, bringing clouds and a chance for some afternoon rain. Expect brief, light afternoon and evening rain showers on Friday. This looks to be the only precipitation chance we’ll experience in the next week or more, believe it or not! High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-40s with a gusty southwest breeze.

Our area experiences a White Christmas about 75 to 80 percent of the time. The odds are much lower for this sesson, however. (KTTC)

Saturday and Sunday will feature a decent amount of mid-December sunshine, and high temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s.

High temps will warm to the 30s and 40s this week. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and fairly mild by seasonal standards. Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s with some low 40s possible as we approach Christmas weekend. At this point, there still isn’t any snowfall on the weather horizon before Christmas.

High temps in the next week or two will be warmer than the seasonal average. Expect readings in the 30s and 40s. (KTTC)

