City Council denies appeal to remove South Broadway buildings from historic inventory

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester City Council voted “nay” Monday on an appeal by 311 Broadway Development, LLC, to remove the buildings of 309, 311, 313, 315, and 317 South Broadway Ave from the city’s historic inventory.

These buildings currently do not have landmark status. Rochester City Council has yet to vote “yay’ or “nay” on these properties’ landmark status.

Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission voted to add these buildings to the city’s historic inventory in 2019. The landmark vote has been tabled by the council since then.

