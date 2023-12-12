Chanukah Extravaganza at Chateau Theatre Dec. 12

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester community is invited to a Chanukah Extravaganza brought to you by the Chabad of Southern Minnesota. The free event is Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chateau Theatre. Guests can expect food, balloon artists, giveaways, music and lighting of the menorah.

Rabbi Shloime Greene was a guest on Midwest Access Monday to explain more about the event and show us how to light the menorah.

If you would like more information about the Chanukah Extravaganza you can visit the website here.

