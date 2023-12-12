Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Fire Marshal has concluded the cause of the October fire at Miken Sports’ production building is “undetermined.”

The production building was a total loss after the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s report goes on to say the fire started in the production building, but because of the extensive damage from the fire and fire fighting efforts, no hypotheses were able to be tested.

The report goes on to say, “In circumstances where all hypotheses have been rejected, or if two or more hypotheses cannot be rejected, the only choice for the investigator is to conclude that the fire cause, or specific causal factors, is undetermined.”

The fire damaged sporting equipment, sporting balls, protective gear and the structural integrity of the building itself.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal says if more information becomes available, a cause may be eventually determined.

