BEBAP Korean Eatery dropped by Midwest Access Monday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Sammie Loo is the owner of BEBAP Korean Eatery here in Rochester.

She brought some of her Korean inspired dishes to our Midwest Access studio Monday.

BEBAP is located at 216 1st Ave. SW. The eatery is open every day except Sunday.

If you would like more information about BEBAP, you can visit the website here or call. (507) 206-3009.

