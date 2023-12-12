Authorities respond to house fire in Pine Island

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pine Island.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 2nd Street Southwest.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office the house was fully engulfed and everyone made it out safe.

Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Area Ambulance and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Well Dining
The Well Dining to close in Rochester, transition to event space
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Lauryn Tchida
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash

Latest News

City Council denies appeal to remove South Broadway buildings from historic inventory
Minnesota leaders lay out options for winter heating assistance
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
RPS teachers union and district inch closer to agreement.
RPS teachers union and district inch closer to agreement