Authorities respond to house fire in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pine Island.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of 2nd Street Southwest.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office the house was fully engulfed and everyone made it out safe.

Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Area Ambulance and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

