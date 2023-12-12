Athlete of the Week: Cayden Tollefsrud, Mabel-Canton Boys’ Basketball

By Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MABEL, Minn. (KTTC) – “I’ve always been trying to be the scorer on the team ever since I started playing in second grade... just I want the ball in my hands at all cost for me to get a bucket or something,” started Mabel-Canton senior, Cayden Tollefsrud.

He scored his 1,000th point as a junior. Now in his senior year, he had one more scoring milestone on his mind.

“I knew I was getting close,” mentioned Tollefsrud. “I really just wanted to get it over with so I can just focus on just playing and having fun.”

Last Tuesday against Lyle-Pacelli, Tollefsrud became the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer. He’s now scored 1.646 points and counting.

“It feels pretty cool. I mean, there’s a lot of great basketball players ahead of me. So, to be the leader of it, it’s pretty special,” stated Tollefsrud.

He passed Payton Danielson’s previous record (1,580) set in 2020.

“To see his hard work pay off and have the success, you know, and I’m sure if you ask Cayden, he would trade all the points for more wins,” added head coach, Russell Larson.

“It was special. I mean, I’m always just really hoping for a win,” confirmed Tollefsrud. “I mean getting all-time leading scorer is just a bonus -- scoring’s just a bonus, but just looking for a win.”

Coach Larson summarized Cayden in three ways, “He’s going to be nice to everybody. He’s going to work his butt off, and he’s going to -- if you need help, he’s going to help you out.”

For Cayden, those three things are applicable everywhere, not just in athletic competitions.

“When he’s not in the weight room, the gym, whatever else, he’s probably out on the farm helping his grandpa farm. So I mean, he’s just willing to do whatever, and you know, when you see kids like that, they’re growing up into you know fine young men. It’s fun to see,” ended Larson.

