ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are now just two weeks away from Christmas and our “white Christmas” chances continue to dwindle.

Since 1991, our region has around 60-75% of having a White Christmas every year. To have a “white Christmas” there needs to be at least 1″ of snowfall on the ground or falling on the 25th. Since 1933, Rochester has had 68-88 years with at least 1″ of snow on the ground (77%). This year, our chances are not looking too good.

Temperatures continue to trend warm over the next two weeks. The Climate Prediction Center gives the upper Midwest around a 90% chance of above-average temperatures from now through Christmas. This is not good for our snow chances.

Long-range guidance is suggesting no major snowfall events from now through Sunday the 17th. Limited snowfall chances follow for the next week too. Some ensemble guidances suggest a possible system by the 22nd and 23rd, but that still seems unlike at this point.

With the long-range temperatures and snowfall outlooks, I’ve put our chances of a “white Christmas” down to 25-35% chance. I’m still holding out some slight hope that we could see a system just before Christmas. With it still being two weeks out from the holiday, some things could still change. Right now, it’s just not in the favor of snowfall.

