Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – A Utica man suffered life threatening injuries in a vehicle crash Friday in Winona County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 75-year-old Cecil Hulshizer of Utica was driving his Ford Ranger eastbound on I-90 just before 3 p.m. near Winona County Road 119 when it went into a ditch and overturned, near St. Charles.

Hulshizer suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. State Patrol said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.