UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities said Sunday that missing Goodhue County woman Lauryn Tchida has been found safe.

According to a Facebook post from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, it received information from Saint Paul Police Department that Tchida has been found safe and she has been removed as a missing person by St. Paul Police Department.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said St. Paul PD is handling the case and any questions should be referred to them.

