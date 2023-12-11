Three people injured in car crash in Worth County

Three people are hurt after a three-car crash in Worth County, Iowa.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANLY, Iowa. (KTTC) –Three people are hurt after a three-car crash in Worth County, Iowa.

It happened at the intersection and Balsam Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, just east of Forest City.

Troopers say 36-year-old Corey Tagman of Manly, Iowa was going south on Balsam Avenue approaching a stop sign at Highway 9 while 22-year-old Sierra Selvidge of Lake Mills was heading west on Highway 9.

Tagman ran the stop sign and hit Selvidge’s car on the passenger side.

According to Iowa State Patrol, Tagman then continued eastbound on Highway 9.

His vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the pickup truck of 43-year-old Brian Charlson of Leland head on.

Troopers say all three were taken to MercyOne with injuries.

