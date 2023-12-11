Temperature trend above-normal later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a quiet and cloudy weekend with isolated light snow, we are looking ahead to sunshine returning and above-normal temperatures. Tonight, conditions will be chilly with overnight temperatures in the mid-teens with light northwest winds. Clouds will remain through the evening but are expected to gradually decrease after midnight. Wind chill values may fall into the upper single digits early Monday morning.

Wind chill values overnight (KTTC)

A pleasant Monday will kick off the new work week with seasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through overnight, dropping temperatures Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 20s to low 30s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures rebound quickly and trend above average for the late week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday before climbing back into the mid-40s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain warmer than normal in the 40s through the weekend.

Temperaure outlook (KTTC)

Unfortunately for snow lovers, zero snow chances are expected in the coming week. If you are a fan of the warmer temperatures, the Climate Prediction Center anticipated a 70% to 90% chance of above-normal temperatures lasting until Christmas.

Hermantown High School hosted the FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) competition. (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.