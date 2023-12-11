Seasonably cold early this week; A big warm-up is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold, wintry weather we experienced over the weekend is hanging around to start the week, but there are signs that this cold snap will be short-lived and a warm-up is on the way. Expect our cloud cover to slowly clear off this afternoon. The sunshine coupled with a light south breeze will help warm temperatures to the low 30s. It will be several degrees warmer than the mid-20s we registered on Sunday, the coldest day of the month to date.

Expect clearing skies today with high temps in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Wind chill levels will be in the 20s this afternoon. (KTTC)

A cold front will move through the area tonight, generating gusty, cold winds throughout the night. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will drop to the upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits.

High temps will be in the upper 20s and low 30s on Tuesday with abundant sunshine and a brisk breeze. (KTTC)

Tuesday will feature a lot of cold sunshine, but even so, it’ll likely be the coldest day of the week. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 20s with wind chill levels in the teens and a raw northwest breeze.

High temps will reach the 40s later this week. That's much above the seasonal average for December. (KTTC)

Warmer air will begin to build northward on Wednesday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area with high temperatures in the upper 30s. The warmth will linger through the end of the week and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s on Thursday and Friday. There will be a slight chance for a few stray rain showers Friday afternoon, the lone precipitation chance of the entire week!

High temps will warm to the 40s later this week. (KTTC)

The weekend will be bright and mild. Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-40s, about 15 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

High temps will warm to the 30s and 40s later this week and remain mild throughout the upcoming week. (KTTC)

