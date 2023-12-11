Minnesota judge sets aside murder conviction of man imprisoned as teen for 2004 flower shop killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge on Monday set aside the murder conviction of a man who was sent to prison for the 2004 killing of a man in a Minneapolis flower shop, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Marvin Haynes, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was expected to be released from prison Monday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Haynes’ release comes after prosecutors agreed Haynes had recently proven in court that his constitutional rights were violated during his 2005 trial for the killing of Randy Sherer, 55.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement that a “terrible injustice” occurred when the state prosecuted Haynes.

“We inflicted harm on Mr. Haynes and his family, and also on Harry Sherer, the victim, his family, and the community. We cannot undo the trauma experienced by those impacted by this prosecution, but today we have taken a step toward righting this wrong.”

