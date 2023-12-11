Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The exit ramp from Highway 52 southbound onto Highway 14 west has since reopened after being closed for almost an hour Monday morning.
A truck appeared to be disabled on the side of the ramp and several turn signs were damaged.
Authorities had the ramp closed while a tow truck removed the truck and crews cleaned up the scene.
No word yet on what caused the situation.
