Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The exit ramp from Highway 52 southbound onto Highway 14 west has since reopened after being closed for almost an hour Monday morning.

A truck appeared to be disabled on the side of the ramp and several turn signs were damaged.

Authorities had the ramp closed while a tow truck removed the truck and crews cleaned up the scene.

No word yet on what caused the situation.

