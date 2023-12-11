Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle

Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle
Hwy 14 exit ramp reopens after being closed due to disabled vehicle(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The exit ramp from Highway 52 southbound onto Highway 14 west has since reopened after being closed for almost an hour Monday morning.

A truck appeared to be disabled on the side of the ramp and several turn signs were damaged.

Authorities had the ramp closed while a tow truck removed the truck and crews cleaned up the scene.

No word yet on what caused the situation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Well Dining
The Well Dining to close in Rochester, transition to event space
Lauryn Tchida
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash

Latest News

Gavel
Minnesota judge sets aside murder conviction of man imprisoned as teen for 2004 flower shop killing
Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday
Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday
Tim walz wants to make heating homes more affordable for families
Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday
Three people are hurt after a three-car crash in Worth County, Iowa.
Three people injured in car crash in Worth County