Gov. Walz to host event highlighting resources for affording heat costs Monday

Tim walz wants to make heating homes more affordable for families
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Minnesota (KTTC) -This time of year is especially busy for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Minnesota.

He is hosting an event highlighting the resources available to help Minnesotans afford their heating costs this holiday and winter season.

He will be joined by Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold.

The event is happening at 12:15 p.m.

