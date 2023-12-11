Five West hosts Kids Eat Free Christmas Pajama Party

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Five West Kitchen + Bar on Commerce Drive Northwest hosted a fun Christmas party for local kids on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Its Christmas Pajama Party invited children to come with their favorite pajamas and receive one free kids meal for every adult entree.

The children got to decorate and hang a stocking for Santa to fill. They can come back to Five West after December 18 to collect their stocking and gift from Santa.

Families were given chances to win either a Legacy Toys gift card or passes to Spark Children’s Museum. They were also given Santa’s permission to take group photos on his sleigh in front of the restaurant’s entrance.

