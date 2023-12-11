Decorah and Mabel-Canton student enrollment agreement meeting Monday

The Decorah School Board will be reviewing its open enrollment student agreement with Mabel-Canton Schools.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Because the Iowa-Minnesota border divides the two neighboring districts, this issue is more complex.

The Decorah School Board is set to meet Monday to discuss the agreement.

The current agreement is set to expire next June unless it is renewed by January 15.

It allows Decorah students who reside in the former north Winneshiek School District and live closer to Mabel-Canton to attend school in Minnesota.

However, according Mabel-Canton School leaders, the Decorah School Board is signaling it does not wish to extend the agreement citing financial implications.

Most of the per-student Iowa state aid travels with students presently open-enrolling to Mabel-Canton.

The Decorah School Board meeting is at 5 p.m.

