Childhood Cancer Community hosts annual holiday gathering

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Childhood Cancer Community hosted an annual holiday gathering on Sunday for children and families affected by childhood cancer.

The event brought together everyone from near and far to celebrate the Christmas holidays. For many families and individuals who are affected by childhood cancer, the holiday season can be difficult to celebrate as it may be a challenging time to do so.

With this annual event, Childhood Cancer Community provides an opportunity for everyone to get together in the holiday season and uplift one another.

Its founder and president Shanna Lunasin said, “Childhood cancer can be obviously extremely isolating and it can be very difficult for families to come for the first time to an event like this, because the challenges that come emotionally with facing other people who are going through the same thing can be drastic. So, we want it to be the most uplifting experience possible.”

For Lunasin, making the gathering possible means much to her as she survived a rare, high grade bone cancer as a child.

“To me, it’s an opportunity to see what I did not have when I was a patient 25 years ago. I didn’t have a community of people. Our family kinda did it alongside others who hadn’t been through childhood cancer who supported us. But there’s something so special about seeing what years of consistency can bring to bring people together.”

This year is the fifth annual holiday gathering that Childhood Cancer Community hosted at the Rochester International Event Center. Along with a dinner buffet, the event provided gifts to families, hosted arts and crafts sessions to make ornaments and decorations and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Childhood Cancer Community, you reach out to the organization through its website.

