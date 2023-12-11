Chabad of Duluth holds Chanukah festivities at Miller Hill Mall Sunday

2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.
2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Jewish leaders in Duluth held a special celebration at Miller Hill Mall on the fourth night of Chanukah Sunday.

Attendees were treated to donuts, gifts and chocolate gelt.

Rabbi Mendy Ross with Chabad of Duluth led the ceremony.

According to Ross, Chanukah is a time of warmth, light and unity.

He said holding the ceremony at the mall is a wonderful way to bring the community together.

”Sometimes we don’t see each other on a daily, weekly or even monthly basis,” Ross said, “But when we come together on these special times, we remember that we’re not alone, that we’re all here together.”

2023 marks the sixth year Chabad of Duluth has hosted a Chanukah event at the mall.

Duluth’s Mayor Elect Roger Reinert attended the ceremony and helped in lighting the menorah.

