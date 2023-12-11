Austin Police investigating shots fired incident Sunday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning.

According to APD, officers responded to a call of a fight and potential shots fired incident on 9th Ave. SW just before 3 a.m.

Officers found spent shell casings in the area and a handgun on the ground under a car.

Multiple people ran from the scene while others were questioned and released after officers arrived, according to APD.

No injuries have been reported. APD says the investigation is ongoing.

