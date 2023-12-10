The Well Dining to close in Rochester, transition to event space

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Well Dining announced Sunday it will be closing to the public and will transition to an event space.

The Well opened last year and is located on 1st Avenue SW in downtown Rochester.

It’s owned by Powers Ventures, which also owns restaurants Hubbell House and Canadian Honker. The Well Dining is closed to the public as of December 10. In a release, Powers Ventures said it open for a bookable venue space in the beginning of 2024.

“Although we are sad to see the restaurant closing after a year in service, there has been an overwhelming number of requests for private parties in this space. We are asked a lot about utilizing the space, and with the expansion of Mayo Clinic and the downtown community, this will allow us to cater to the needs of other businesses, events, weddings, and more. We want to thank all the staff for their dedication during this transition, as well as the community for their patronage over the last year. We are doing our best to offer opportunities within our company and other local businesses to ensure our employees are taken care of in the future.”

“We know the space is beautiful and can be used for so many different things. We want to expand what that looks like because we believe in the potential of the venue. We feel this is the most unique event space in Rochester.”

Any gift cards purchased at The Well can be redeemed at the other restaurant locations – the Hubbell House, or Canadian Honker. If any customers have made a reservation for the month of December or early 2024, they will be contacted.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.