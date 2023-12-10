Vikings offensive coordinator arrested for DWI

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator was arrested for a misdemeanor DWI in Hennepin County Friday night.

Wes Phillips was arrested Friday and released early Saturday morning after he made bond and will travel with the team as it prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the team said.

The Vikings released the following statement:

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night. This morning we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

The Vikings said they will continue to gather information and have further comments on the incident in the future.

Phillips joined the team as a member of head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff in 2022.

