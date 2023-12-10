Single digit wind chills this morning; Warming trend later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s starting to feel more like winter this morning with cold temperatures and wind chills. Many cities this morning saw wind chills in the single digits while temperatures were in the mid to low 20s for most counties. Northwest winds peaking near 15 mph allowed for colder wind chills. Overcast skies will slowly decrease throughout the morning and afternoon hours making way for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are on track to be more seasonal for Sunday too.

Temps and Wind Chills this AM (KTTC)

Wind chills today will be roughly 10 degrees colder when compared to the forecasted air temperatures for the day, but by Monday morning Rochester may see single-digit wind chills again. Overnight lows will be near seasonal in the mid to upper teens for Rochester with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow southern winds will allow us to be above average in the mid to upper 30s across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Temps and Wind Chills Forecast (KTTC)

As we get into the heart of December temperatures are likely to be above average. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70-80% likelihood we will have above-average temperatures from December 17th into the 23rd. They are also predicting the region to be below average for 40% to 50% regarding precipitation. The chance for a white Christmas this year is not looking promising, at the moment.

CPC 8-14 Day Outlooks (KTTC)

Later this week we will see above average temperatures on Thursday and Friday! Plenty of sunshine for the majority of this week too.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.