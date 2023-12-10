Rochester synagogue begins Hanukkah celebration

Rochester synagogue begins Hanukkah celebration
Rochester synagogue begins Hanukkah celebration(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hanukkah began on Thursday, and on Saturday the Jewish community of Rochester gathered in celebration.

B’nai Israel Synagogue, hosted dozens in its celebration of the eight-day holiday, with candle lighting, songs and food.

The word Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew.

For many in attendance the holiday and celebration of Hanukah serves as a reminder of unity with each other when faced with the dangers happening in today’s world.

“Community is always important, and the Jewish people have always gathered together as a community,” B’nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner said. “I’ve lived in 15 cities in five countries and every place I went to I immediately contacted the Jewish community and was embraced all over the world. What it means to people to feel less alone and together just for brightness and for a happy occasion is really something that is spirit lifting at this time.”

Saturday’s event also featured a journalism activity for the children in attendance, where they would be able to ask others about Hanukah related questions.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest has been made.
Rochester teen stabbed by girlfriend’s “father figure”
Highway 52 N crash
UPDATE: Highway 52 North open again by 19th St. exit after crash
Rochester Meant Company is giving a record-breaking bonus to its employees of one million...
Rochester company gives $1 million to employees
FILE: Police lights
UPDATE: Dover man killed in southwest Minnesota crash identified
Police arrest Rochester man for stealing safe from NW home

Latest News

Rochester Police Department holds Shop with a Cop event
Authorities search for missing Goodhue County woman
Rochester Police Department holds Shop with a Cop event
Rochester Police Department holds Shop with a Cop event
FILE: Police lights
UPDATE: Dover man killed in southwest Minnesota crash identified