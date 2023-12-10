Rochester synagogue begins Hanukkah celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hanukkah began on Thursday, and on Saturday the Jewish community of Rochester gathered in celebration.

B’nai Israel Synagogue, hosted dozens in its celebration of the eight-day holiday, with candle lighting, songs and food.

The word Hanukkah means dedication in Hebrew.

For many in attendance the holiday and celebration of Hanukah serves as a reminder of unity with each other when faced with the dangers happening in today’s world.

“Community is always important, and the Jewish people have always gathered together as a community,” B’nai Israel Synagogue Rabbi Michelle Werner said. “I’ve lived in 15 cities in five countries and every place I went to I immediately contacted the Jewish community and was embraced all over the world. What it means to people to feel less alone and together just for brightness and for a happy occasion is really something that is spirit lifting at this time.”

Saturday’s event also featured a journalism activity for the children in attendance, where they would be able to ask others about Hanukah related questions.

