Rochester Police Department holds Shop with a Cop event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kids from all over the area had fun while shopping with Rochester Police Department officers, along with Olmsted County deputies.

For 20 years, the Rochester Police Department has hosted Shop with a Cop.

“This is the 20th anniversary I actually was the founder of this event and have been here every year for twenty years to make sure this happens. so I’m glad to see this has continued on our community supports it our sponsors support it allowing us to do this and this is just a great thing for our community,” RPD LT. Ryan Manguson said.

The event is designed help bring the holiday spirit to local families, while continuing to build trust and a positive relationship with the community they serve.

“I think holidays can be a time of stress for some people but, we’re trying to bring the joy and the holiday spirit to this entire community, and it starts today connecting with these kiddos and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” RPD Chief Jim Franklin said.

Each child was paired up with an officer and given a $120 gift card to purchase gifts, and the officers noted the generosity of the kids while shopping.

“One of the interesting things is you think that you give a kid a gift card for $120, they’re going to run out and buy something for themselves its actually completely opposite. They are thinking about everyone else in their family first, what can I get for mom, what can i get for dad, what can i get for my brothers and sisters, grandma and grandpa,” Manguson said.

For this year’s Shop with a Cop, some past participants returned to support the event that helped them build trust with the police department at a young age.

“It gives me goose bumps,” former participant Sergio Canterorangel said. “I remember as a kid to come here and only have a group of maybe 20, 25 kids really small group of sheriff deputies and a couple of Rochester police officers it really helps kind of break the divide of police kind of being a scary thing.”

The families in attendance were also provided a meal at Sam’s Club, as well as tours of several RPD vehicles to learn more about the tools officers use when serving the community.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.