Owatonna man dies after vehicle leaves road and crashes into fence

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – An Owatonna man died after a vehicle accident Saturday night in Bloomington.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 74-year-old Mark Henry Hall and 72-year-old Brenda Lee Hall were travelling in a 2015 Subaru Outback eastbound on Interstate 494 at around 9 p.m.

Law enforcement said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a fence. It said the passenger, Brenda Hall, was safe, but the driver, Mark Hall, was killed. Both of them were wearing seatbelts and were not under influence of alcohol.

According to the State Patrol, there were 238 crashes, 106 vehicle spinouts and two jackknifed semis during Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10.

