National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota holding holiday gift drive

By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota is holding a gift drive to support those on inpatient mental health units during the holiday season.

According to NAMI, those who discharge from an inpatient facility rarely come home to a house full of caring friends, and it’s difficult to be in the hospital during the holiday season.

Each year, it organizes a gift drive for children and adults with mental illnesses who are spending the holidays in an inpatient psychiatric unit or residential mental health treatment facility.

NAMI said for the past month, donations have been flowing in―cozy socks, snuggly stuffed animals, puzzle books, snacks, fidget toys and much more―to be assembled into more than 300 gift bags and delivered to hospitals and treatment facilities across southeast Minnesota.

To contribute, visit its Amazon wish list and order an item by noon December 14. People can also give a monetary gift by visiting this link.

