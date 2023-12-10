Light snow and chilly tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Flurries and light snow showers continue around the area this evening as our latest weather maker moves through the Upper Midwest. Snow is expected to wrap up after 8 pm, but slushy and icy roads are possible into the overnight. Snowfall amounts will remain minor, under one inch. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper teens to low 20s with strong northwest winds at 15-25 mph and gusts near 35-45 mph. Wind chill values in the single digits are possible by early Sunday morning.

Temperature and wind chill overnight (KTTC)

A quiet and seasonal Sunday is on tap with clouds clearing throughout the morning. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 30s with light northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures are expected to jump back above average into the mid to upper 30s by Monday with widespread sunshine. Another cold front is expected to pass through late Monday into Tuesday, cooling temperatures back into the low 30s with strong northwest winds.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

Our temperature trend will continue to remain above normal as we head into the late week and weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to rebound to the low to mid-40s on Thursday and Friday with pleasant sunshine. Climate Prediction Center anticipates a 70% to 80% chance of above-normal temperatures to persist until Christmas time.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.